County Championship: Lewis Gregory 11-53 match haul helps Somerset thrash Kent

Somerset's Lewis Gregory is the joint leading wicket-taker in the Championship with 35 in five matches

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Spitfire Ground, Canterbury (day four): Kent 139: Gregory 6-32 & 59: Gregory 5-21, C Overton 3-7 Somerset 169: Banton 63 & 30-0 Somerset (19 pts) beat Kent (3 pts) by 10 wickets

Lewis Gregory finished with a match haul of 11-53 at Canterbury as County Championship leaders Somerset hammered Kent by 10 wickets to record their fifth win in six Division One games.

In a match badly hit by poor weather, Somerset got the job done inside just four sessions to stretch their lead over Hampshire at the top to 26 points.

With Kent resuming on 24-2, Gregory took 5-21 to help dismiss them for 59.

Somerset openers Tom Abell and Azhar Ali then got to 30-0 in just 6.4 overs.

The visitors feared the rain would ruin any potential hopes of victory but they successfully dodged the showers, taking the final eight Kent wickets for just 35 runs inside 46 minutes.

Gregory was well backed by the rest of Somerset's four-man pace attack as they bowled out Kent for this season's lowest score in the County Championship, in a game in which England spinner Jack Leach did not bowl a single ball.

Kent start another home fixture on Monday when they host Division One's bottom club Nottinghamshire at Tunbridge Wells.

Treble-seeking Somerset, the One-Day Cup winners, now have 10 days off before facing Essex at Chelmsford.