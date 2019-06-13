County Championship: Gloucestershire and Sussex heading for draw after rain

Gloucestershire's Gareth Roderick reached his 50 from 88 balls

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Arundel (day three): Sussex 351-8 dec: Beer 97, Wiese 67; Van Buuren 3-46 Gloucestershire 146-3: Dent 59, Roderick 51* Gloucestershire (1 pt) trail Sussex (4 pts) by 205 runs with seven wickets remaining Scorecard

Gareth Roderick and Chris Dent struck half-centuries for Gloucestershire, who are heading for a draw at Sussex after a rain-affected day three at Arundel.

Sussex declared overnight on 351-8 and had Miles Hammond caught in the third over of Gloucestershire's reply.

Danny Briggs took a fine catch to get James Bracey out but Dent hung in there in tricky conditions, going for 59.

Roderick hit six fours on his way to an unbeaten 51, with Gloucestershire 146-3 - 205 behind - when rain intervened.

In a stop-start day, the weather forced the players into an early lunch and though they resumed at 16:00 BST, play lasted just an hour before once again coming to a halt.

With so little time left in the game, it would seem the sides will fight for batting and bowling points, rather than a definitive result, on the fourth and final day.