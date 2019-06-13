County Championship: Yorkshire rescued by rain in draw at Surrey

Morne Morkel took three wickets in his opening two overs on Thursday morning

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Woodbridge Road, Guildford (day four): Surrey 313: Foakes 62, Stoneman 61, Smith 56; Patterson 5-81 Yorkshire 148: Thompson 34; Morkel 4-43, Clarke 3-35 & 30-0 Surrey (11 pts) drew with Yorkshire (8 pts) Scorecard

Reigning champions Surrey are still seeking a first win of the season after rain denied them an unlikely victory on the final day against Yorkshire.

Resuming on 58-1 in reply to Surrey's 313, Yorkshire slumped to 93-7 during a disastrous morning session.

After a lengthy rain delay, they were dismissed for 148 as Morne Morkel (4-43) and Rikki Clarke (3-35) shone.

Surrey enforced the follow-on but with bad light intervening, the sides shook hands on a draw just after 17:00 BST.

At one stage, before Somerset's stunning win over Kent, this looked like the only County Championship match capable of producing a decisive result after the downpours that have plagued this week's games.

A draw had seemed inevitable at the start of the final day at Guildford but former South Africa paceman Morkel took three wickets in his opening two overs, including that of Gary Ballance with Thursday's first ball.

Surrey debutant Jordan Clark then removed Jonny Tattersall and Dom Bess in successive balls - his first Championship wickets for the title-holders - to leave Yorkshire fearing the unthinkable.

But, after an abridged morning session that saw them lose six wickets for 35 runs in 57 balls, Yorkshire were rescued by a lunchtime rain delay that lasted more than two hours.

After finally being bowled out and asked to bat again, Adam Lyth and Will Fraine survived the 13.3 overs of Yorkshire's second innings to reach 30-0 before the sides agreed on a draw.

After a fourth draw in six games, Surrey will bid for a maiden win of the summer in 10 days when they host Warwickshire, who are also Yorkshire's next visitors on Monday.