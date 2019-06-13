County Championship: Leicestershire v Middlesex a draw after further rain

Grace Road
Only 11 overs were possible during the four scheduled days at Grace Road because of rain
Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Fischer County Ground (day four):
Leicestershire 36-3: Azad 17*; Helm 1-9, Murtagh 1-26
Middlesex: Did not bat
Leicestershire (5 pts) drew with Middlesex (6 pts)
Scorecard

Leicestershire's Division Two match with Middlesex ended in a draw after play was abandoned again with only 11 overs possible in the four scheduled days of play at Grace Road.

The first two days of the game were washed out, as was Thursday's play.

Middlesex collected one bonus point, having reduced Leicestershire to 36-3 after the game started on day three.

Further rain and a wet outfield led umpires Steve O'Shaughnessy and Ulhas Gandhe to call the match off.

