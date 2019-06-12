County Championship: Leicestershire make poor start against Middlesex

Leicestershire captain Paul Horton was run out for a duck by George Scott's throw

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Fischer County Ground (day three): Leicestershire 36-3: Azad 17*; Helm 1-9, Murtagh 1-26 Middlesex: Yet to bat Leicestershire 0 pts, Middlesex 1 pt Scorecard

Middlesex claimed a bonus point with three early Leicestershire wickets when their Championship match belatedly got under way at Grace Road.

The rain eased off in the afternoon, allowing the visitors to bowl 11 overs after an uncontested toss.

Paul Horton was run out for nought by George Scott and Tim Murtagh and Tom Helm picked up a wicket apiece.

Opener Hasan Azad remained unbeaten on 17 as the Foxes reached 36-3 before bad light forced the players off again.