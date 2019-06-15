All-time Pakistan ODI XI revealed: Imran Khan, Wasim & Waqar all make readers' team

On the eve of India v Pakistan at Old Trafford, BBC Sport reveals the all-time Pakistan one-day international XI as voted for more by than 10,500 users of this website.

The squad was announced on The Doosra podcast, which you can listen to here.

Have a look at the final selection - you can discuss it in the comments below.

1. Saeed Anwar (Voted in 91% of teams)

Saeed Anwar plays a shot

(ODIs: 247; Runs: 8,824; Average: 39.21; Best: 194)

Did you know? Has 20 ODI centuries to his name, the most of any player for Pakistan.

2. Shahid Afridi (67%)

Shahid Afridi celebrates bringing up his century

(ODIs: 398; Runs: 8,064; Average: 23.58; Best: 124; Wickets: 395; Average: 34.51)

Did you know? One of just two players to score 5,000 ODI runs and take 300 wickets (also Sri Lanka's Sanath Jayasuriya).

3. Inzamam-ul-Haq (76%)

Inzamam-ul-Haq plays a pull shot

(ODIs: 378; Runs: 11,739; Average: 39.53; Best: 137*)

Did you know? One of eight players to score 11,000 ODI runs, and the only Pakistan player to reach 10,000.

4. Mohammad Yousuf (46%)

Mohammad Yousuf celebrates bringing up his century

(ODIs: 288; Runs: 9,720; Average: 41.72; Best: 141*)

Did you know? Scored 9,720 runs at an average of 41.7 in ODIs, also taking 58 catches and one solitary wicket, that of Zimbabwe's Chris Mpofu.

5. Javed Miandad (44%)

Javed Miandad plays a shot

(ODIs: 233; Runs: 7,381; Average: 41.70; Best: 119*)

Did you know? Scored more Cricket World Cup runs than any other player for Pakistan (1,083).

6. Imran Khan (80%)

Imran Khan celebrates taking a wicket

(ODIs: 175; Runs: 7,709; Average: 33.41; Best: 102*; Wickets: 182; Average: 26.62)

Did you know? One of just five Pakistan players to take 150 ODI wickets and score 1,000 runs. Now the country's Prime Minister.

7. Moin Khan (45%)

Moin Khan sweeps

(ODIs: 219; Runs: 3,266; Average: 23.00; Best: 72*, 214 catches & 73 stumpings)

Did you know? One of just two wicketkeepers to score 3000+ ODI runs for Pakistan.

8. Wasim Akram (96%)

Wasim Akram celebrates taking a wicket

(ODIs: 356; Wickets: 502; Average: 23.53; Best: 5-15)

Did you know? One of just two players to take 500+ ODI wickets (also Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan), including 23 4+ wicket hauls.

9. Saqlain Mushtaq (64%)

Saqlain Mushtaq appeals

(ODIs: 169; Wickets: 288; Average: 21.79; Best: 5-20)

Did you know? Averaged just 21.8 with the ball across his 169 ODIs, taking 288 wickets - no bowler to take 250+ wickets from any nation has a better average.

10. Waqar Younis (91%)

Waqar Younis celebrates taking a wicket

(ODIs: 262; Wickets: 416; Average: 23.84; Best: 7-36)

Did you know? Recorded 27 ODI innings where he took 4+ wickets, the most of any player in this format, ranking third overall for most wickets (416).

11. Shoaib Akhtar (68%)

Shaoib Akhtar bowls

(ODIs: 163; Wickets: 247; Average: 24.98; Best: 6-16)

Did you know? Claimed 247 ODI wickets across 163 matches at an average of 24.97, one of six Pakistan players to take 200 wickets.

*Statistics, some of which were supplied by Opta, correct as of 14 June, 2019

Still not picked your team? You can do so here...

Your all-time Pakistan ODI XI

Who do you think should be in Pakistan's all-time ODI XI? Choose your side and share it with friends.

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Cricket on the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you