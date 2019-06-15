All-time Pakistan ODI XI revealed: Imran Khan, Wasim & Waqar all make readers' team

On the eve of India v Pakistan at Old Trafford, BBC Sport reveals the all-time Pakistan one-day international XI as voted for more by than 10,500 users of this website.

The squad was announced on The Doosra podcast, which you can listen to here.

Have a look at the final selection - you can discuss it in the comments below.

1. Saeed Anwar (Voted in 91% of teams)

(ODIs: 247; Runs: 8,824; Average: 39.21; Best: 194)

Did you know? Has 20 ODI centuries to his name, the most of any player for Pakistan.

2. Shahid Afridi (67%)

(ODIs: 398; Runs: 8,064; Average: 23.58; Best: 124; Wickets: 395; Average: 34.51)

Did you know? One of just two players to score 5,000 ODI runs and take 300 wickets (also Sri Lanka's Sanath Jayasuriya).

3. Inzamam-ul-Haq (76%)

(ODIs: 378; Runs: 11,739; Average: 39.53; Best: 137*)

Did you know? One of eight players to score 11,000 ODI runs, and the only Pakistan player to reach 10,000.

4. Mohammad Yousuf (46%)

(ODIs: 288; Runs: 9,720; Average: 41.72; Best: 141*)

Did you know? Scored 9,720 runs at an average of 41.7 in ODIs, also taking 58 catches and one solitary wicket, that of Zimbabwe's Chris Mpofu.

5. Javed Miandad (44%)

(ODIs: 233; Runs: 7,381; Average: 41.70; Best: 119*)

Did you know? Scored more Cricket World Cup runs than any other player for Pakistan (1,083).

6. Imran Khan (80%)

(ODIs: 175; Runs: 7,709; Average: 33.41; Best: 102*; Wickets: 182; Average: 26.62)

Did you know? One of just five Pakistan players to take 150 ODI wickets and score 1,000 runs. Now the country's Prime Minister.

7. Moin Khan (45%)

(ODIs: 219; Runs: 3,266; Average: 23.00; Best: 72*, 214 catches & 73 stumpings)

Did you know? One of just two wicketkeepers to score 3000+ ODI runs for Pakistan.

8. Wasim Akram (96%)

(ODIs: 356; Wickets: 502; Average: 23.53; Best: 5-15)

Did you know? One of just two players to take 500+ ODI wickets (also Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan), including 23 4+ wicket hauls.

9. Saqlain Mushtaq (64%)

(ODIs: 169; Wickets: 288; Average: 21.79; Best: 5-20)

Did you know? Averaged just 21.8 with the ball across his 169 ODIs, taking 288 wickets - no bowler to take 250+ wickets from any nation has a better average.

10. Waqar Younis (91%)

(ODIs: 262; Wickets: 416; Average: 23.84; Best: 7-36)

Did you know? Recorded 27 ODI innings where he took 4+ wickets, the most of any player in this format, ranking third overall for most wickets (416).

11. Shoaib Akhtar (68%)

(ODIs: 163; Wickets: 247; Average: 24.98; Best: 6-16)

Did you know? Claimed 247 ODI wickets across 163 matches at an average of 24.97, one of six Pakistan players to take 200 wickets.

*Statistics, some of which were supplied by Opta, correct as of 14 June, 2019

