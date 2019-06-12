Tom Westley: Kent interested in signing Essex batsman

Tom Westley played all five of his England Tests to date between July and September 2017

Kent head coach Matt Walker says they have made an approach to sign Essex batsman Tom Westley for next season.

Westley, 30, won the last of five England Test caps in 2017 and is out of contract at Essex after this summer.

Fellow Division One side Kent have given the required 28 days notice that they want to speak to Westley.

"We want to try and bring a batter or two to this club - I think we need to strengthen and Tom is someone that is of interest for sure," Walker said.

He told BBC Radio Kent: "I think he's sort of in negotiations with Essex as we speak, so when the expiry time comes up on that we'll hopefully be able to talk to him.

"There are a lot of players out of contract at Essex. I know Tom very well, he's certainly a player we've identified as somebody we like and think very highly of."

Essex have been contacted by BBC Essex and declined to reply to Walker's comments.

Westley has averaged 31.38 from eight County Championship innings this season, with Essex currently fourth - one place above Kent.

"Essex players will be quite hard to prize away from a club like that; they're a very tight family there as I know all too well," added Walker, who played for the county for three seasons before retiring in 2011.