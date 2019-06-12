Cricket World Cup: England's Jos Buttler expected to be fit for West Indies

Buttler has scored nine one-day international centuries and averages 42.22

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, England v West Indies Venue: Southampton Date: Friday, 14 June Time: 10:30 BST

England expect wicketkeeper Jos Buttler to be fit for Friday's World Cup game against West Indies at Southampton.

The 28-year-old has been receiving treatment for "heavy bruising" to a hip, suffered while batting in Saturday's win against Bangladesh.

Buttler, who made 64 from 44 balls but did not take to the field, will train fully with the squad on Wednesday.

"He is fine. It was some bad bruising," said coach Trevor Bayliss.

"He could have kept in last game but wasn't confident sprinting after a catch so we thought we would be careful preserving him for the rest of the tournament."

Buttler seemed to sustain the injury when hitting a six, and it affected his running between the wickets.

He scored 103 in England's defeat by Pakistan in their second game and averages 61.66 in the tournament.

He is a key member of an England side who are favourites to win the World Cup.

All-rounder Moeen Ali will miss training on Wednesday after the birth of his daughter but will rejoin the squad on Thursday and will be available to play West Indies.

