County Championship: Livingstone puts Lancashire on top at Worcestershire

Liam Livingstone has averaged 45 from six County Championship innings this season

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Blackfinch New Road (day three): Worcestershire 98: Barnard 32; Anderson 4-24, Onions 4-55, Mahmood 2-8 Lancashire 110-3: Livingstone 53*; Parnell 2-18 Lancashire (3 pts) lead Worcestershire (1 pt) by 12 runs with seven wickets remaining Scorecard

Liam Livingstone sped to an unbeaten half-century as Lancashire moved into a first-innings lead in their rain-affected match against Worcestershire.

After only 38 overs in the first two days at New Road, they finally started their reply to the Pears' 98 all out.

Keaton Jennings was out for six before Wayne Parnell dismissed Alex Davies and Rob Jones with successive deliveries.

But Livingstone hit nine boundaries in his 53 not out before bad light ended play, with the Red Rose on 110-3.

His partner in the middle, Haseeb Hameed, scored at a much slower rate but will resume on 22 - after so far facing 87 balls.

Play started at 14:10 BST after mopping up on a damp outfield, but the players were taken back off at 16:45 as the light closed in, with play suspended an hour later.

England opener Jennings fell lbw to Worcestershire captain Joe Leach, while South Africa all-rounder Parnell found himself on a hat-trick in his first over after having Davies caught behind and bowling Jones.

Livingstone - an England T20 international - struck eight fours and a six to reach 50 from just 68 balls, and his partnership with Hameed is worth 78 runs.

Lancashire are replying to Division Two's lowest score this season, with the hosts skittled on day one.