County Championship: Beer denied maiden ton as rain hits Sussex v Gloucestershire

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Arundel (day two):
Sussex 351-8: Beer 97, Wiese 67; Van Buuren 3-46
Gloucestershire: Yet to bat
Sussex 3 pts, Gloucestershire 1 pt
Scorecard
Van Buuren's figures of 3-46 are his best of the season
Graeme Van Buuren ended day two at Arundel with three wickets

Makeshift opener Will Beer narrowly missed out on a maiden first-class century as Sussex advanced to 351-8 against Gloucestershire at Arundel.

Leg-spinner Beer, opening for the first time in a County Championship fixture, spent seven hours and 41 minutes at the crease for his knock of 97.

But that lengthy vigil was ended when David Payne sent his off stump flying.

Beer had shared a sixth-wicket partnership of 91 with David Wiese, who struck a breezy 67 from 80 balls.

Left-arm spinner Graeme Van Buuren (3-46) removed both Wiese and Chris Jordan (7) before lunch.

However, rain arrived at the interval and continued during the afternoon, making further play impossible.

