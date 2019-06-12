County Championship: Wagg and Carey restore Glamorgan hope against Derbyshire

Graham Wagg agreed a new two-year contract with Glamorgan in September 2017

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, St Helen's, Swansea (day two) Glamorgan 394: Wagg 100, Carey 62; Reece 3-40, Palladino 3-104 Derbyshire 221-2: Godleman 86*, Lace 78* Derbyshire (4 pts) trail Glamorgan (4 pts) by 173 runs Scorecard

An attacking stand of 167 between Graham Wagg and Lukas Carey put Glamorgan briefly on top as they reached 394 against Derbyshire.

Wagg blitzed his way from 50 to 100 in just 27 balls while Carey's unbeaten 62 was a career-best effort.

But Derbyshire fought back hard to reach 221-2 in reply at the end of the second day in Swansea.

Billy Godleman (86*) and Tom Lace (78*) added 147 in the evening session as the run riot continued.

It was the partnership between Wagg and Carey which provided the day's main entertainment, after Glamorgan had slipped to 215-8 with Owen Morgan's 43 the biggest top-order contribution.

Wagg hit 10 fours and four sixes with some inventive strokeplay, while Carey also pummelled boundaries with abandon before spinner Leus du Plooy claimed the last two wickets.

Derbyshire were in trouble at 74-2 at tea, but Godleman and Lace batted sensibly to get the visitors out of trouble.

Godleman was dropped behind the stumps on 48 on the way to his highest Championship score of the season, while Lace is just six short of a new career-best.

Glamorgan all-rounder Graham Wagg told BBC Sport Wales:

"Matthew Maynard (coach) told me I was batting number nine and then said 'prove me wrong', so I've got a hundred and I enjoyed playing with Lukas who got a career-best in a great partnership.

"The mind-set was just to get to 250-plus, but to get 394 it was an unbelievable effort from Lukas and it's nice to get a hundred because it's been a couple of seasons.

"We were in a fantastic position but they've come back and batted really well. There's enough in the wicket but we didn't execute our plans."

Derbyshire all-rounder Luis Reece told BBC Radio Derby:

"It's been an entertaining day with 400 and plenty runs scored. We endured a difficult morning when Waggy played really well and Carey's had a swing and connected.

"But we've shown a great fightback with Lacey and Billy,and we'd probably take that day.

"There was talk before the game about me not bowling in this game (because of ankle trouble) which hasn't materialised. I'm lucky at the moment in that I'm not firing on all cylinders but still able to do a job, it's painful but the adrenalin takes over."