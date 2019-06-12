County Championship: Patterson takes five-for before rain halts Surrey v Yorkshire

Steven Patterson has now taken 20 Championship wickets this season, at an average of 24.55

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Woodbridge Road, Guildford (day three): Surrey 313: Foakes 62, Stoneman 61, Smith 56; Patterson 5-81 Yorkshire 58-1: Lyth 30 Surrey 3 pts, Yorkshire 3 pts Scorecard

Yorkshire captain Steven Patterson took five wickets in an innings for the eighth time in first-class cricket on a rain-shortened day against Surrey.

The reigning champions began day three at Guildford on 290-8 and were bowled out for 313.

Ben Coad dismissed Morne Morkel before Patterson had Jordan Clark caught at mid-on to finish with figures of 5-81.

Yorkshire lost Adam Lyth for 30 and were 58-1 when rain arrived just before lunch and prevented any further play.

Barring a dramatic batting collapse on the final day, the match is seemingly destined for a draw.

Morkel fell to the fourth delivery of day three, caught at second slip by Lyth for five, and Clark top-edged an attempted pull shot to end the Surrey first innings.

Lyth and Will Fraine then shared a 51-run partnership before the former tried to drive a ball from Rikki Clarke, and was brilliantly taken one-handed at gully by Will Jacks.

Fraine will start day four on 17, with partner Gary Ballance six not out.

Yorkshire fast bowler Duanne Olivier will not bowl again in the match because of hip and groin problems.

It was a soggy scene at Woodbridge Road throughout the afternoon

Surrey batsman Scott Borthwick:

"It's frustrating because it feels that summer hasn't really started properly yet because of the weather.

"But there's a lot of cricket to be played still this season and we have still got the time left to challenge for the title again."