County Championship: Glamorgan struggle in Swansea gloom to Derbyshire

Marnus Labuschagne's knock of 37 was ended after being caught off the bowling of Luis Reece

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, St Helen's, Swansea (day one): Glamorgan 167-5 (47.3 overs): Labuschagne 37; Reece 2-18 Derbyshire: Yet to bat Glamorgan 0 pts, Derbyshire 1 pt Scorecard

Glamorgan reached 167-5 in cold, murky conditions in Swansea after being put in by Derbyshire.

Marnus Labuschagne top-scored with a breezy 37 as nearly all the top order got themselves in without making a big score.

Charlie Hemphrey and David Lloyd both fell for 32 and Billy Root for 28.

Seamers Tony Palladino (2-45) and Luis Reece (2-18) ensured Derbyshire were rewarded for choosing to bowl.

Play did not begin until 13:30 BST because of morning showers and finished at 17:20 BST because of bad light, halving the first day's action.

Glamorgan captain David Lloyd told BBC Sport Wales:

"With the conditions, it hasn't been a bad day for us, we've batted well in stages and we've got starts but no-one has kicked on in tricky conditions so far.

"I can't get out of the thirties at the moment (myself), though I feel really good and I've been working hard, it hasn't gone my way but hopefully it turns in the next innings.

"Anything over 250 would be nice, especially with the overhead conditions for the next couple of days, it could be a decent score."