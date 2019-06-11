Cricket World Cup: Australia's Marcus Stoinis out of Pakistan match

Media playback is not supported on this device Stoinis dismisses MS Dhoni will a brilliant reaction catch off his own bowling

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, Australia v Pakistan Venue: Taunton Date: Wednesday, 12 June Time: 10:30 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, text commentary and in-play clips on the BBC Sport website and app

Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has been ruled out of Wednesday's World Cup match against Pakistan at Taunton with a side strain.

The 28-year-old suffered the injury while bowling in Sunday's 36-run defeat by India.

Mitchell Marsh will fly to England as cover but Australia will wait before deciding whether to replace Stoinis in the squad.

If an injured player is replaced, he cannot play again in the World Cup.

Stoinis, who has played in all three Australia matches, has scored 19 runs in two innings and taken four wickets at 29.25 apiece.

Marsh, 27, was part of the Australia squad that won the 2015 World Cup but has not played a one-day international since January 2018.

He has scored 1,428 runs at an average of 35.70 and taken 44 wickets at 35.54 in 53 ODIs.

Marsh was due to travel to England later this week for an Australia A tour.