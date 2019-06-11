County Championship: Will Beer bats all day at Arundel as Gloucestershire limit Sussex

The first game Sussex first staged at picturesque Arundel Castle was also against Gloucestershire, a John Player Sunday League game in 1972

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Arundel (day one): Sussex 257-5: Beer 76*, Van Zyl 54 Gloucestershire: Yet to bat Sussex 2 pts, Gloucestershire 1 pt Scorecard

Sussex opening batsman Will Beer lasted all day for a career-best 76 not out to help his side through a full 96 overs against Gloucestershire at Arundel.

On a day when rain had the final say in three games around the country, the Sussex weather stayed fine.

Beer was pressed into service as an emergency opener when Phil Salt was ruled out by injury.

But, with Stiaan Van Zyl chipping in with 54, Sussex made light of it, reaching the close on 257-5.

David Wiese was also there at the close on 14 following the dismissal of in-form skipper Ben Brown for 33.

David Payne and Matt Taylor took two wickets each for the economical Gloucestershire attack, but Australian Chadd Sayers had figures of 0-61 from 20 overs on his debut.