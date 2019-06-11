County Championship: Ricardo Vasconcelos hits 105 for Northants against Durham
|Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Emirates Riverside (day two):
|Durham 253: Raine 82, Carse 77*; Sanderson 4-55
|Northamptonshire 254-6: Vasconcelos 94*, Bavuma 43; Rushworth 3-45, Carse 3-62
|Northamptonshire (5 pts) lead Durham (4 pts) by one run
|Scorecard
South African Ricardo Vasconcelos hit his second century of the summer, an unbeaten 105, as Northants rallied well against Durham at Chester-le-Street.
After Ben Raine and Brydon Carse extended their overnight stand to a Durham eighth-wicket record of 154, the hosts were bowled out for 253.
Vasconcelos shared a stand of 99 with compatriot Tempa Bauma (43).
And he then added 80 more with Brett Hutton (34 not out) as the visitors reached the close on 254-6.
Earlier, Raine (82) and Carse (77 not out) both made career-bests in a stand which had begun with Durham in real trouble at 81-7.
But they lasted 57 overs as they surpassed the previous county eighth-wicket record of 147, put on by Phil Mustard and Liam Plunkett against Yorkshire at Headingley in 2009.
All-rounder Carse followed it up by taking three wickets, matched by the prolific Chris Rushworth (3-45) - who passed 450 first-class wickets in the process.
But, after a break for bad light, later followed by another which ended play six overs early, they could not find another breakthrough as Northants improved from 174-6 to lead by one run overnight.