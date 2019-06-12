Cricket World Cup: Shikhar Dhawan likely to miss three games with injury

Shikhar Dhawan has scores of 8 and 117 in his two World Cup innings

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, India v New Zealand Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham Date: Thursday, 13 June Time: 10:30 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, text commentary and in-play clips on the BBC Sport website and app

India opener Shikhar Dhawan is likely to miss the next three games of the World Cup with a thumb injury.

The left-hander was struck by a delivery from Australia pace bowler Pat Cummins during his 117 off 109 balls in the 36-run win at The Oval on Sunday.

He did not field during the Australia innings and will be given "10-12 days to recover".

Dhawan will miss matches against New Zealand and Pakistan and is a doubt for the Afghanistan game on 22 June.

"We don't want to rule out a precious player like Shikhar so in around 10 or 12 days we'll be taking a call," said India assistant coach Sanjay Bangar.

KL Rahul, who batted at four and six in India's opening two games, will open with Rohit Sharma against New Zealand.

Wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, 21, has been placed on standby while Dhawan's injury is assessed.