Cricket World Cup: Rain delays Bangladesh v Sri Lanka at Bristol

Groundstaff attempt to clear water off the covers at Bristol

The weather affected the World Cup for the second day in a row as Bangladesh's game against Sri Lanka was delayed.

Rain ensured the covers remained on the pitch and square and prevented the toss taking place as scheduled at 10:00 BST. Play was set to start at 10:30.

Only 7.3 overs were possible in the match between West Indies and South Africa at Southampton on Monday.

"It's a grim scene. Play today is extremely unlikely," said BBC Test Match Special's Simon Mann.

Sri Lanka's match against Pakistan at Bristol on 7 June was abandoned without a ball being bowled.