County Championship: Notts & Hampshire day three abandoned because of rain

Day three's play at Welbeck was abandoned two hours before the scheduled start

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Welbeck CC (day three) Nottinghamshire 162: Mullaney 45; Abbott 6-37 Hampshire 93-2: Weatherley 47*, Rahane 34 Hampshire (3 pts) trail Nottinghamshire (1 pt) by 69 runs Scorecard

Nottinghamshire and Hampshire were frustrated by bad weather again as day three of their County Championship match at Welbeck was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

A pitch inspection at 09:00 BST confirmed no play would be possible for the second successive day.

Heavy overnight rain continued into Wednesday morning, ending any prospect of action.

Hampshire finished day one on 93-2 in reply to Notts' total of 162.