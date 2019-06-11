County Championship: Notts & Hampshire day three abandoned because of rain
|Specsavers County Championship Division One, Welbeck CC (day three)
|Nottinghamshire 162: Mullaney 45; Abbott 6-37
|Hampshire 93-2: Weatherley 47*, Rahane 34
|Hampshire (3 pts) trail Nottinghamshire (1 pt) by 69 runs
|Scorecard
Nottinghamshire and Hampshire were frustrated by bad weather again as day three of their County Championship match at Welbeck was abandoned without a ball being bowled.
A pitch inspection at 09:00 BST confirmed no play would be possible for the second successive day.
Heavy overnight rain continued into Wednesday morning, ending any prospect of action.
Hampshire finished day one on 93-2 in reply to Notts' total of 162.