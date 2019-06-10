Cricket World Cup: Net bowler struck by David Warner drive 'finally' walking again

Australia batsman David Warner was left shaken by the incident

The net bowler hit on the head by a powerful drive from Australia batsman David Warner says he has walked for the first time since the incident.

Jaykishan Plaha has been in hospital after the accident at The Oval on Saturday and was monitored for delayed signs of concussion, but a CT scan cleared him of any major damage.

Warner was visibly upset and "shaken up" as Plaha was treated at the ground.

"Finally got my first walk in - on the road to recovery," Plaha said.

Writing on social media on Monday he added: "Glad to be recovering well so far. Thank you to everyone who has supported me, thank you for all the prays [sic] around the world, means a lot to me."

Praha was among a handful of local cricketers helping the Australians prepare for their third match of the World Cup in London, which they lost to India by 36 runs.

In 2014 Warner, 32, was playing for New South Wales in a Sheffield Shield game when his Australia team-mate and close friend Philip Hughes was fatally struck on the head by a ball while batting for South Australia.

Warner returned to playing international cricket in April after a year-long ban for ball-tampering.