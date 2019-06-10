Owen Morgan: Glamorgan add all-rounder to squad against Derbyshire

Owen Morgan bowls left-arm spin but bats right-handed

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Glamorgan v Derbyshire Venue: St Helen's, Swansea Date: Tuesday, 11 June Time: 11:00 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Sport online and app, and BBC Radio Derby AM; updates BBC Radio Wales

Spin-bowling all-rounder Owen Morgan is included in the Glamorgan squad for the first time this season as they face Derbyshire in Swansea on Tuesday.

All-rounder Graham Wagg and seamer Lukas Carey return after minor injuries for the Championship match.

Fast bowlers Marchant de Lange and Timm van der Gugten are rested on rotation, with just one day before the next fixture.

Glamorgan are second in Division Two and Derbyshire fourth.

"Promotion isn't talked about in the dressing-room but it's at the back of every individual's mind," Wagg told BBC Sport Wales.

"My goal was to come here and play in the First Division, it hasn't happened which has been disappointing. But there's no reason why not, [we're] sitting nicely in the table."

Swansea-born Morgan added: "It's nice to be back in Swansea, I remember coming here as a youngster and watching Glamorgan, so hopefully I can be involved myself.

"Historically spinners have had an influence here, so if I'm playing and I can get the ball in my hand, I can contribute. It's certainly different to playing in Cardiff, there's a nice atmosphere and hopefully it can spur us on to another victory."

Young fast bowler Sam Conners comes into an otherwise unchanged 12-man Derbyshire squad.

Glamorgan (from): Selman, Hemphrey, Labuschagne, Lloyd (capt), Root, Carlson, Morgan, Douthwaite, Wagg, Cullen (wk), Carey, Hogan.

Derbyshire (from): Godleman (capt), Reece, Madsen, Lace, Hughes, Du Plooy, Hosein (wk), Critchley, Conners, Van Beek, Palladino, Rampaul.