Kate Cross: England bowler named Lancashire Thunder captain

Kate Cross took 2-4 to help England beat West Indies in a one-day international at Worcester on Sunday

England bowler Kate Cross has been named captain of Women's Super League side Lancashire Thunder.

The 27-year-old takes over as skipper from Dani Hazell, who retired from playing earlier this year to join Yorkshire Diamonds as head coach.

Seam bowler Cross will be joined by fellow England internationals Alex Hartley and Sophie Ecclestone in the Thunder squad this summer.

They will begin the WSL season against Southern Vipers on 6 August.

"I am absolutely thrilled and honoured to have been offered the opportunity to captain Lancashire Thunder this summer." Cross told the club website.

"I have been proud to represent the Red Rose for 14 years now and I am hugely excited to lead this fantastic group of girls."

