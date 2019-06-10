Cricket World Cup: South Africa v West Indies match rained off

Media playback is not supported on this device Amla out for five and caught by Gayle

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, Southampton South Africa 29-3 (7.3 overs): Cottrell 2-18 West Indies: Did not bat Match abandoned Scorecard; Table; Schedule.

South Africa remain without a win at the World Cup after their match against West Indies was rained off.

The Proteas, who lost their first three games, reached 29-2 in the 7.3 overs possible in Southampton.

Sheldon Cottrell had Hashim Amla taken at slip for six and Aiden Markram caught down the leg side for five in claiming figures of 2-18.

Both teams take one point, South Africa's first of the tournament after three successive defeats.

West Indies captain Jason Holder said: "We had a really good start again with the ball. Sheldon was excellent again with the new ball. It was unfortunate that the weather came."

South Africa remain second bottom of the table and West Indies climb two places to fifth. The top four sides will qualify for the semi-finals.

South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis said: "We are in a bad position but it's our own fault.

"We haven't played our best cricket so far and we need a solid performance to get the team's confidence up."

This was the second match of the World Cup to be abandoned because of rain, following the wash-out between Pakistan and Sri Lanka on Friday.

Rain is also forecast on Tuesday at Bristol, where Bangladesh meet Sri Lanka, and on Wednesday at Taunton, where Australia play Pakistan.

West Indies face England at Southampton on Friday, while South Africa take on Afghanistan at Cardiff on Saturday.

West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell missed Monday's game with a knee injury, but Holder said: "We are hoping he pulls up alright. I guess it is a blessing this game is over and we can look forward to the game against England."