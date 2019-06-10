County Championship: James Anderson & Graham Onions bowl out Worcestershire for 98

Jimmy Anderson and Graham Onions each took four wickets as Division Two leaders Lancashire bowled out Worcestershire for just 98 at New Road

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Blackfinch New Road (day one): Worcestershire 98: Barnard 32; Anderson 4-24, Onions 4-55, Mahmood 2-8 Lancashire: Yet to bat Lancashire 3 pts, Worcestershire 3 pts Scorecard

Worcestershire were bowled out by Lancashire's pace attack for just 98 - Division Two's lowest score this season - on day one at rain-hit New Road.

England's Jimmy Anderson led the way with 4-24, well backed up by Graham Onions (4-55) and Saqib Mahmood (2-8).

Ed Barnard scored 32 either side of lunch to lift his side from 68-6 at the interval before becoming last of the four afternoon wickets to fall.

Heavy rain then began to fall, to ultimately end play for the day.

Anderson and Onions also did the damage when they reduced Worcestershire to 38-7 on the first morning when the two sides met at Old Trafford last month.

The Pears rallied from that to reach 172, only for Lancashire to survive a wobble of their own to win a low scoring game inside three days.

But there was no escape this time as Anderson and Onions, team-mates with England a decade ago, produced high class new-ball bowling in overcast conditions.

Youngster Josh Dell - recalled as opener in place of Tom Fell - did at least battle away to make a gritty 18 in 18 overs before shouldering arms in a massive misjudgement to a Mahmood inswinger which jagged back to send his off stump cartwheeling.

Barnard, promoted to number six as George Rhodes was left out to accommodate the return of Wayne Parnell, was the only other to offer prolonged resistance until he was last out trying to ramp England's all-time top Test wicket taker.

Worcestershire, who also brought in England Under-19 paceman Adam Finch for his county debut in place of the injured Josh Tongue (forearm), were just preparing to take the field when the forecast rain arrived - and it came down sufficiently for play to be officially called off at 16:30 BST.

Pears all-rounder Ed Barnard told BBC Hereford & Worcester:

"It's obviously tough conditions when you get stuck in on a fresh pitch. With it being overcast as well, it wasn't ideal to bat.

"They have got some high class bowlers in their attack. They bowled really well and utilized the conditions.

"I still think we could have possibly gone on and stuck in a bit more. I haven't spent much time in the middle recently and getting the chance to bat a little bit higher was nice as well.

"The weather forecast is not good for the next couple of days but we will just have to make sure we get early wickets and put them under pressure."

Lancs paceman Graham Onions told BBC Radio Lancashire:

"It has been a fantastic day to get them out for less than 100. There was a little bit of debate on what to do actually with regards to the toss.

"But a fresh Jimmy Anderson coming into the side is always going to give anyone a boost really and we've been very lucky and privileged to have him in our side.

"Saqib Mahmood came back in and also bowled a great spell and that's credit to him. If he keeps bowling like that, he will get millions of wickets.

"It is disappointing when it rains. I don't know how much water this ground can take. It has taken a lot over the last week like every county ground on the circuit."