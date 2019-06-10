County Championship: Ben Raine and Brydon Carse lead Durham revival against Northamptonshire

Ben Raine's previous best first-class score was 72 for Leicestershire against Lancashire in 2013

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Emirates Riverside (day one): Durham 209-7: Raine 75*; Sanderson 3-39 Northamptonshire: Yet to bat Durham 1 pt, Northamptonshire 2 pts Scorecard

Ben Raine and Brydon Carse came to Durham's rescue with an unbroken century stand on day one of their match against Northamptonshire.

After being put in, the hosts slumped to 18-4 and then 81-7, with Ben Sanderson (3-39) their early tormenter.

Nathan Buck and Matt Coles then dealt with limited middle-order resistance.

But Raine's career-best 75 not out and Carse's unbeaten 47 produced a club record eighth-wicket partnership against Northants of 127.

Adam Rossington, stepping in as Northants captain after Alex Wakely's resignation, opted to field and was immediately rewarded when Michael Jones and Cameron Bancroft both misjudged leaves against Sanderson, who also bowled Alex Lees.

Gareth Harte was caught at third slip and Jack Burnham trapped lbw before lunch, while Ned Eckersley and Liam Trevaskis both made 26 before Raine and Carse's impressive defiance.