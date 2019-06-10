County Championship: Kent and Somerset suffer first-day washout

Play at Canterbury was called off after a 16:00 BST inspection.

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence (day one): No play possible on Monday because of rain Match scorecard

The opening day of Kent's County Championship Division One game against Somerset at Canterbury was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

Persistent rain on Monday morning and early afternoon delayed the start and the wet outfield led to the umpires calling it off at 16:00 BST.

Fifth-placed Kent were beaten by 113 runs against Essex last time out.

Division One leaders Somerset will be hoping to extend their unbeaten start to the season.

The forecast for Tuesday is much better.