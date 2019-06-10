County Championship: Notts and Hampshire rained off on day two at Welbeck
-
- From the section Counties
|Specsavers County Championship Division One, Welbeck CC, Nettleworth (day two)
|Nottinghamshire 162: Mullaney 45; Abbott 6-37
|Hampshire 93-2: Weatherley 47*, Rahane 34
|Hampshire (3 pts) trail Nottinghamshire (1 pt) by 69 runs
|Scorecard
No play was possible at Welbeck on the scheduled second day of Nottinghamshire's County Championship Division One fixture with Hampshire.
After overnight rain was followed by a continued morning downpour, umpires Nick Cook and Paul Pollard called off play for the day at 13:45 BST.
Hampshire are due to resume their first innings on 93-2 after bowling out bottom club Notts for 162 on day one.
Hampshire began the game second in the table, 15 points off leaders Somerset.