County Championship: Notts and Hampshire rained off on day two at Welbeck

After staging the first of five One-Day Cup games here in 2015, this is the first time Welbeck Cricket Club has staged a Championship fixture

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Welbeck CC, Nettleworth (day two) Nottinghamshire 162: Mullaney 45; Abbott 6-37 Hampshire 93-2: Weatherley 47*, Rahane 34 Hampshire (3 pts) trail Nottinghamshire (1 pt) by 69 runs Scorecard

No play was possible at Welbeck on the scheduled second day of Nottinghamshire's County Championship Division One fixture with Hampshire.

After overnight rain was followed by a continued morning downpour, umpires Nick Cook and Paul Pollard called off play for the day at 13:45 BST.

Hampshire are due to resume their first innings on 93-2 after bowling out bottom club Notts for 162 on day one.

Hampshire began the game second in the table, 15 points off leaders Somerset.