England in New Zealand 2019

New Zealand's Ish Sodhi and England captain Joe Root

November

1 1st Twenty20 international, Christchurch (01:00 GMT)

3 2nd Twenty20 international, Wellington (Westpac Stadium) (01:00 GMT)

5 3rd Twenty20 international, Nelson (01:00 GMT)

8 4th Twenty20 international, Napier (d/n) (05:00 GMT)

10 5th Twenty20 international, Auckland (01:00 GMT)

21-25 1st Test, Mount Maunganui (22:00 GMT, 20-26 Nov)

29-3 Dec 2nd Test, Hamilton (22:00 GMT, 28 Nov-2 Dec)

NB Fixtures and start times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made

