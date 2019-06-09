England in New Zealand 2019
November
1 1st Twenty20 international, Christchurch (01:00 GMT)
3 2nd Twenty20 international, Wellington (Westpac Stadium) (01:00 GMT)
5 3rd Twenty20 international, Nelson (01:00 GMT)
8 4th Twenty20 international, Napier (d/n) (05:00 GMT)
10 5th Twenty20 international, Auckland (01:00 GMT)
21-25 1st Test, Mount Maunganui (22:00 GMT, 20-26 Nov)
29-3 Dec 2nd Test, Hamilton (22:00 GMT, 28 Nov-2 Dec)
NB Fixtures and start times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made