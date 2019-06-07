Cricket World Cup: Pakistan v Sri Lanka delayed by rain

Rain in Bristol
The groundstaff deal with the rain in Bristol
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019
Dates: 30 May-14 July
Live coverage: Ball-by-ball commentary on Test Match Special, plus text commentary, clips and highlights on the BBC Sport website.

Rain delayed the start of the World Cup match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Bristol.

With the square covered and rain still falling, the toss did not take place at the scheduled time of 10:00 BST. Further rain is expected throughout the day.

Both teams have won one and lost one game in the tournament.

Pakistan beat pre-tournament favourites England by 14 runs at Trent Bridge on Monday.

BBC Weather forecast for Bristol
Rain is forecast for most of Friday in Bristol

