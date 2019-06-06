Cricket World Cup: Mohammad Shahzad ruled out for Afghanistan with injury
-
- From the section Cricket
Afghanistan opener and wicketkeeper Mohammad Shahzad is out of the Cricket World Cup with a knee injury.
Shahzad, 31, retired hurt in Afghanistan's warm-up fixture against Pakistan on 24 May but played in his country's opening two World Cup games.
But after aggravating the injury, he has been replaced in the squad by wicketkeeper-batsman Ikram Ali Khil.
Since the 2015 World Cup, Shahzad is his country's second highest one-day international run-scorer with 1,843.