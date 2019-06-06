England v West Indies: Hosts win first ODI by record 208 runs

Captain Heather Knight hit 13 fours in her run-a-ball 94

First one-day international, Leicester (Grace Road): England 318-9 (50 overs): Knight 94, Jones 91, Matthews 4-57 West Indies 110 all out (36 overs): Nation 42*, Ecclestone 3-30, Marsh 3-30 England won by 208 runs and lead series 1-0 Scorecard

England began a busy summer with a record 208-run win over the West Indies in the first women's one-day international in Leicester.

Captain Heather Knight hit 94 and Amy Jones 91 as England posted 318-9.

The hosts had been 207-2 before losing regular wickets in the final 15 overs but still set the visitors what would have been a record women's ODI chase.

Sophie Ecclestone and Laura Marsh took three wickets apiece as West Indies fell well short.

The win is England's biggest winning margin against West Indies, beating the previous 146-run victory in Sydney in the 2009 World Cup.

More importantly, they earn two points in the International Cricket Council's Women's Championship, which realistically only leaves them a couple of wins away from qualifying for the 2021 World Cup.

The two sides will play each other again in the second ODI at New Road, Worcester on Sunday.

