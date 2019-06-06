County Championship: Leicestershire bat all day to draw with Lancashire

Paul Horton (right) was eventually dismissed by Liam Livingstone

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Aigburth, Liverpool (day four) Lancashire 449: Livingstone 114, Bohannon 98*; Klein 3-89 Leicestershire 288 & 151-5 (f/o): Horton 49; Onions 2-28 Lancashire (13 pts) drew with Leicestershire (7 pts) Scorecard

Leicestershire batted out the whole of the final day at Aigburth in Liverpool to ensure their game against Division Two leaders Lancashire ended in a draw.

The visitors resumed on 5-1 following on, but the Red Rose county only claimed four wickets in 94 overs as Leicestershire finished on 151-5.

Former Lancashire opener Paul Horton made 49 for the Foxes before he was bowled by Liam Livingstone.

But battling knocks from middle-order batsmen took their side to safety.

Hasan Azad batted for almost three hours for his 39, Neil Dexter faced 109 balls for 27 and Mark Cosgrove and Colin Ackermann defended for the last hour to frustrate Lancashire.

They still take 13 points from the match to move 11 points clear of second-placed Glamorgan, while Leicestershire remain with a solitary victory this season.