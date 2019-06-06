County Championship: Nottinghamshire's Ben Duckett stars as Warwickshire are denied victory

Ben Duckett's near five-hour score of 140 came from 237 balls

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Edgbaston (day four) Warwickshire 391-9 dec: Hose 111, Sibley 87; Fletcher 3-65 Nottinghamshire 97& 354-8 (f/o): Duckett 140, Nash 85: Patel 4-72, Brookes 3-100 Warwickshire (9 pts) drew with Nottinghamshire (5 pts) Scorecard

Ben Duckett and Chris Nash shared a crucial 199-run partnership as Nottinghamshire managed to salvage a draw in a nervy final-day finish against Warwickshire at Edgbaston.

Duckett scored 140 having resumed day four on 71 with Notts 116-1 and still 178 runs behind after following-on.

Jeetan Patel, who ended with match figures of 10-88, removed Duckett and Notts slipped from 239-1 to 255-5.

But Steven Mullaney (29) and Tom Moores (17) dug in to help avoid a heavy loss.

Captain Mullaney and Moores batted for almost two hours to knock off the deficit.

But when Mullaney fell to Patel to complete the Bears skipper's second consecutive 10-wicket match haul and Moores was caught behind off the bowling of Liam Norwell, Notts were wobbling again.

An unbeaten 19 from James Pattinson saved the day as Notts reached 354-8 with a lead of 60 when play ended.

The Bears take nine points to lift them within three points of reigning county champions Surrey, who stay sixth.

Notts take just six points and remain bottom, having claimed only one bonus point after being bowled out for 97 in their first innings - this season's lowest score in the County Championship.

Bears first-team coach Jim Troughton told BBC Coventry & Warwickshire:

"The guys should take a lot of confidence from the last eight days of Championship cricket against the champions and then a very good Nottinghamshire side.

"This was an incredible effort. From 1 to 11, they have contributed to this game and showed a brand of cricket that they should take pride in and hopefully can produce for the rest of the season.

"No-one thought we would bowl them out for under 100. And, with the bat, the way our top six soaked up the pressure from a very good attack was very pleasing. It was great to see Adam Hose make his maiden first-class century."

Notts captain Steven Mullaney told BBC Radio Nottingham:

"We didn't bat very well in the first innings. Warwickshire are a good bowling side with a class spinner and if you give wickets away against sides like that then at some point they are going to put you under real pressure.

"We have not batted well enough since the first game against Yorkshire so we needed something to turn our season around. Hopefully this has done that with that magnificent partnership between Duckett and Nash. That was a template that helped us save the game.

"We knew how important runs were to get in front of Warwickshire as quickly as we could. A little shower this morning knocked off five overs which helped us but we've got what we deserved out of the game because we've batted so well."