County Championship: Yorkshire and Essex draw after rain-disrupted fixture

A heavy shower at tea brought the game at Headingley to an early conclusion

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Emerald Headingley (day four) Yorkshire 390 & 107-1: Lyth 56*, Ballance 51* Essex 309: Westley 77, Siddle 60; Bess 3-45 Yorkshire (11 pts) drew with Essex (9 pts) Scorecard

Yorkshire against Essex finished in a predictable rain-affected draw.

Adam Lyth (56 not out) and Gary Ballance (51 not out) steered Yorkshire's second innings to 107-1 before rain forced an early tea.

Earlier Essex were finally bowled out 309 in their first innings after Peter Siddle (60) and Sam Cook (37 not out) added 86 for the last wicket.

Leading by 81, opener Will Fraine fell early for a duck before Lyth and Ballance added an unbroken 106.

Lyth passed 50 for the second time in the game to go alongside his first-innings 95 while Ballance returned to form after he was run out for just 14 in their 390.

Having helped save the follow-on the previous evening, Siddle and Cook plundered more lower-order runs for Essex on the final morning until Steve Patterson eventually trapped the Australia seamer leg before.

Yorkshire remain unbeaten this season in third with two wins and three draws while Essex are six points behind them in fourth.

The White Rose travel to Surrey on Monday while Essex take a break before resuming their campaign at home to Hampshire on 16 June.