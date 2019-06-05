County Championship: Glamorgan race to innings win over Northants

Michael Hogan took seven wickets in the match to go with his innings of 54

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Northampton (day four) Northants 209: Rossington 77; De Lange 4-64, Hogan 3-39 & 195 Curran 52; Hogan 4-26, de Lange 3-61 Glamorgan 547: Root 229, Cullen 63, Hogan 54; Sanderson 4-127 Glamorgan (24 pts) beat Northants (4 pts) by an innings and 143 runs Scorecard

Michael Hogan and Marchant de Lange bowled Glamorgan to victory over Northants by an innings and 143 runs.

The accuracy of Hogan (4-26) and the fiery pace of de Lange (3-61) proved an irresistible combination with Northants falling away badly to 195 all out.

Top scorer Ben Curran (52) fell in the first over, with Temba Bavuma (34) and Rob Keogh (43) providing the only worthwhile stand.

Spinner Marnus Labuschagne claimed the final two wickets.

Last man Ben Sanderson was absent injured after a blow to the hand, with the game over by 14;55 as the Welsh side moved temporarily to the top of the table, albeit with Lancashire set to reclaim first place at the end of their match.

It was Glamorgan's first win by an innings since 2014, set up by Billy Root's career-best 229 on day two.

Wicket-keeper Tom Cullen took seven catches in the match and also scored a career-best 63.

Glamorgan wicket-keeper Tom Cullen told BBC Sport Wales:

"Hogan and de Lange are the spearheads of our attack, and to see them come out after lunch with a relatively old ball on what was still a good batting wicket and to blow them away like that was awesome, a great sign of things to come.

"I just want to keep contributing to wins like this, we work hard on our catching as a team and hopefully we can just keep going from here."

Glamorgan captain David Lloyd:

"It's nice to be on the other side of results like that because we had a few games last season when we were on the losing side. The lads know how to win games at the moment and to grind out results like (the draw with) Sussex last week when we could quite easily have folded.

"We're not thinking that far ahead (about a promotion bid), we're keeping to our plans and disciplines, but when it comes to that point of the season, hopefully we'll be there or thereabouts. If we stick to what we're doing, there's no reason why not."

Northants coach David Ripley told BBC Radio Northampton:

"I thought we were going to save the game. It was a good pitch but Glamorgan have played very well. In the first innings there were some poor shots but today was different. We've lost by a heavy margin but no-one has given it away.

"We probably capitulated a bit with the ball when those big partnerships were going, and we didn't fight as well as we could."