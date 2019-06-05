County Championship: Ollie Robinson claims 10 wickets as Sussex thump Middlesex

Sussex paceman Ollie Robinson claimed match figures of 10-148

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Lord's (day four) Middlesex 138 & 293: Harris 80, Simpson 76; Robinson 7-98 Sussex 481-9 dec: Van Zyl 173, Brown 107; Harris 4-98 Sussex (24 pts) beat Middlesex (2 pts) by an innings and 50 runs Scorecard

Ollie Robinson claimed a 10-wicket match haul to lead Sussex to a crushing innings victory at Lord's.

The paceman claimed seven second-innings wickets to add to his three in the first innings as Middlesex were eventually dismissed in the final hour of the match.

James Harris made 80 and John Simpson 76 as the hosts held out for 107 overs after being made to follow on.

But they were finally beaten despite Ollie Rayner's 28 not out.

It was the second time Robinson had claimed seven wickets in a first-class innings and his second 10-wicket match haul.

Middlesex started day four on 61-4 with Robinson having taken all four Sussex wickets on the third day.

Nick Gubbins fell lbw to David Wiese before Harris and Simpson added 103 for the sixth wicket.

Their stand was ended with Harris was caught behind off Mir Hamza before Simpson became Robinson's sixth victim to accelerate Sussex's push for victory with coach and former Australia paceman Jason Gillespie, 44, fielding briefly as 12th man due to a hand injury for Phil Salt.

Robinson then bowled Ethan Bamber for his 10th wicket of the match before Hamza took the final wicket of Tim Murtagh.