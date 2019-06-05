County Championship: Surrey skittle Somerset to set up victory chance

Surrey paceman Matt Dunn returned career-best figures of 5-43

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Guildford (day three) Somerset 344 & 153: Hildreth 64; Dunn 5-43 Surrey 231: Patel, Foakes 57; C Overton 5-38 & 99-2: Burns 48 Surrey (4 pts) need 168 runs to beat Somerset (6 pts) Scorecard

Surrey fought back superbly against Somerset to give themselves a chance of winning for the first time this season.

Resuming on 188-5, Surrey were all out for 231, Craig Overton claiming 5-38, for a first-innings deficit of 113.

But paceman Matt Dunn then took a career-best 5-43 at Guildford to skittle Somerset for 153, despite James Hildreth's 64.

Surrey were left with a target of 268 and closed on 99-2 after losing captain Rory Burns for 48 late on.

It was a remarkable turnaround by the defending champions on a third-day pitch beginning to offer something for the fast bowlers.

Any chance of a Surrey win looked remote following a morning session which saw them lose their final four wickets for 13 runs, Ryan Patel (63) the last man to fall to paceman Jamie Overton.

But it was twin brother Craig who did the damage with the ball with his second five-wicket haul in consecutive matches.

Somerset then suffered their own collapse, triggered by Hildreth's dismissal, as they slumped from 114-3 to 153 all out, with Dunn picking up the final four wickets.

Surrey opener Mark Stoneman went early in the chase, bowled by Jack Brooks, before Burns and Scott Borthwick (35 not out) looked set to see them through to the close.

But Brooks returned to have Burns taken by Hildreth at slip and Surrey will resume on the final day needing another 168 for victory.