Mehmooda Duke: Leicestershire appoint lawyer as chair

Mehmooda Duke will work with chief executive Karen Rothery at Grace Road

Leicestershire County Cricket Club have appointed Mehmooda Duke as the new chair at Grace Road.

Duke and chief executive Karen Rothery are the first all-female chair and chief executive combination in the County Championship.

The lawyer, who has also been a board adviser to the Foxes, has replaced Roy Bent in the role after he stood down for personal reasons.

"I feel privileged to have been elected chair," Duke said.

"I look forward to getting to know the members and working with the team at Grace Road."

Nottinghamshire County Cricket Club also have a female chief executive, Lisa Pursehouse, while Debbie Hockley is the president of New Zealand cricket.

Indra Nooyi was named as an independent director of the International Cricket Council in February 2018.