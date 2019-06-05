Hardus Viljoen: Kent Spitfires re-sign South African paceman for T20 Blast

Hardus Viljoen played for Derbyshire in the 2017 Vitality Blast

Kent Spitfires have re-signed South African fast bowler Hardus Viljoen for this year's T20 Blast.

The 30-year-old, who played for the county as an overseas player in 2016, now has Kolpak status.

He has spent the last two years with Derbyshire but left by mutual consent in January.

Viljoen averages 25.02 with the ball in T20 leagues around the world and played for Kings XI Punjab in this year's Indian Premier League.

"I played some of the best cricket of my career when I was at Kent in 2016," he said.

"I'm excited to have the opportunity to play in front of the passionate supporters here again this season."

Kent director of cricket Paul Downton said: "Hardus' skills and experience give us an extra dimension with the ball and I feel that we have a very competitive bowling attack for this competition."

New Zealand paceman Adam Milne and Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi are Kent's overseas players for the Blast.