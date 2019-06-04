County Championship: Ollie Robinson bowls Sussex closer to Middlesex victory

Ollie Robinson (right) celebrates with Luke Wells, who took the catches for two of the Sussex bowler's wickets on day three at Lord's

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Lord's (day three) Middlesex 138 & 61-4: Robinson 4-23 Sussex 481-9 dec: Van Zyl 173, Brown 107; Harris 4-98 Middlesex (2 pts) trail Sussex (8 pts) by 282 runs Scorecard

Ollie Robinson's four-wicket haul moved Sussex closer to an innings victory on a rain-interrupted third day at Lord's.

With hosts Middlesex resuming their second innings 9-0 and trailing by 334 runs, bad light and drizzle meant only 11 overs were bowled before lunch.

Seamer Robinson (4-23) struck once during that spell and took three quick wickets in a brief early-afternoon resumption to reduce Middlesex to 51-4.

But more rain led umpires Jeremy Lloyds and James Middlebrook to abandon play.

Sussex employed five slip fielders in an aggressive attempt to wrap up a win with a day to spare and three of Robinson's victims - Max Holden, captain Dawid Malan and Stevie Eskinazi - fell to catches in that cordon.

But heavy rain after lunch prevented any further play and left the visitors hoping for better weather on the final day as they seek the six wickets they need to seal victory.