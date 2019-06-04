Cricket World Cup: Sri Lanka beat Afghanistan in low-scoring thriller

Media playback is not supported on this device Nabi takes three wickets in a single stunning over

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, Cardiff Sri Lanka 201 (36.5 overs): K Perera 78; Nabi 4-30 Afghanistan 152 (32.4 overs) Najibullah 43, Pradeep 4-31 Sri Lanka win by 34 runs (DLS method) Scorecard; Table; Schedule

Sri Lanka denied Afghanistan a famous victory by winning a low-scoring thriller in the World Cup at Cardiff.

After a dismal batting collapse by Sri Lanka, Afghanistan needed a rain-revised target of just 187 from 41 overs but were beaten by 34 runs.

Afghanistan slipped to 54-5 in their chase but a partnership of 64 before Najibullah Zadran and captain Gulbadin Naib gave them hope.

But Nuwan Pradeep returned and took two quick wickets before Najibullah was run out by Dimuth Karunaratne for 43.

That left the final pair needing 42 more to win but Lasith Malinga bowled Hamid Hassan with a trademark yorker four balls later.

Sri Lanka had earlier gone from 141-1 to 201 all out - a collapse sparked when Mohammed Nabi took three wickets in the 22nd over.

Victory would have been Afghanistan's second at a World Cup and first against a Test-playing nation at the tournament.

Instead, Sri Lanka earn their first win of the 2019 World Cup.

More to follow