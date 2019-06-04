County Championship: Lancashire's Josh Bohannon makes 98 not out before rain

Josh Bohannon tossed his bat in frustration after he was left on 98 not out

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Aigburth, Liverpool (day two) Lancashire 449: Livingstone 114, Bohannon 98*; Klein 3-89 Leicestershire: Yet to bat Lancashire 5 pts, Leicestershire 2 pts Scorecard

Lancashire all-rounder Josh Bohannon was left stranded on 98 in his side's 449 all out, before rain washed out two sessions against Leicestershire.

The hosts began day two on 347-7, Bohannon on 41, and he was two short of a maiden century when last man Richard Gleeson nicked Dieter Klein behind.

Tom Bailey also made 57 in an eighth-wicket stand of 131 with Bohannon.

The rain arrived in Liverpool just as Lancashire's first innings ended and there was no further play after lunch.

With no prospect of conditions improving, umpires Neil Bainton and Russell Warren called things off at 16:00 BST.