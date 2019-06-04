County Championship: Alastair Cook fails as Yorkshire dominate Essex despite rain

Essex batsman Alastair Cook walks off after being dismissed by celebrating Yorkshire seamer Ben Coad

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Emerald Headingley (day two) Yorkshire 390: Lyth 95, Bess 91*, Kohler-Cadmore 83; Porter 3-84, S Cook 3-91 Essex 18-1 Yorkshire 3 pts, Essex 2 pts Scorecard

Alastair Cook was out for just two before rain ended play early with Essex 18-1 on day two against Yorkshire.

The former England captain edged seamer Ben Coad to slip after an unbeaten 91 from all-rounder Dom Bess helped the hosts make 390 in their first innings.

He and Jonny Tattersall (45) resumed on 289-6 and added 53 further runs before the Yorkshire wicketkeeper departed.

Bess pushed on with Steve Patterson but was left short of his ton as the final three wickets fell for just 11 runs.

It denied the on-loan Somerset player, who has scored 57 and 49 in three Test innings, what would have been just a second first-class century.

For Cook, his early dismissal was a come-down having made 125 and 90 in Essex's previous Championship match against Kent.

Despite bad weather meaning fewer than 36 overs were possible on day two, the home side are in a strong position at Headingley.

Things could, in fact, have been worse for Essex had Jamie Porter (3-84) and Sam Cook (3-91) not quickly polished off the Yorkshire tail.

But any tinge of disappointment for the White Rose must have dissipated when Alastair Cook returned to the pavilion just 15 deliveries into the Essex first innings.