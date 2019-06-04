Chadd Sayers: Gloucestershire sign experienced Australian bowler

Sayers has been a consistent performer in Shield cricket in Australia and took two wickets on his Test debut against South Africa in 2018

Gloucestershire have signed Australian medium pace bowler Chadd Sayers.

The 31-year-old, who won his first and only Test cap against South Africa in 2018, has joined until 25 July.

Sayers will be available for six County Championship Division Two matches, starting with the game against Sussex on Tuesday, 11 June.

Head coach Richard Dawson said: "He's a consistent performer in Shield cricket [with South Australia] and his skills and experience will be valuable."

Renowned for his swing bowling, Sayers could also feature in the two Vitality Blast fixtures at the Cheltenham Cricket Festival on 19 and 20 July.

Sayers, who has hopes of making the Ashes squad for this summer's tour which starts on 1 August, added: "It has always been an ambition of mine to play County cricket and I'm really looking forward to getting started.

"Hopefully I can help the team as they push for promotion from Division Two."

Gloucestershire's original overseas signing, Dan Worrall, suffered a back injury after making only two appearances and will not play again this summer.