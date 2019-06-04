England v West Indies: Sarah Taylor, Sophie Ecclestone & Jenny Gunn back in ODI squad

England were without Sarah Taylor and Sophie Ecclestone in Sri Lanka, but won all six international matches on that leg of the tour

West Indies women in England Venues: Leicester, Worcester, Chelmsford, Northampton, Derby Dates: 6-25 June Coverage: In-play highlights clips, ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary and live text commentary on all games on the BBC Sport website & app (some games also on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra)

England welcome back Sarah Taylor, Sophie Ecclestone and Jenny Gunn to a 15-strong squad for the first two one-day internationals against West Indies.

Spinner Ecclestone missed the recent Sri Lanka series with a broken hand.

Wicketkeeper Taylor missed the Sri Lanka leg of the winter tour as England continue to manage her anxiety issues, while all-rounder Gunn was rested.

The series begins in Leicester on Thursday, with England two wins away from qualifying for the 2021 World Cup.

All-rounder Georgia Elwiss, who was ruled out of the Sri Lanka series with a stress fracture of the back, is not yet ready to return against a Windies side which will be without star all-rounder Deandra Dottin, who has had shoulder surgery.

Meanwhile, there is no place for seamer Freya Davies, spinner Linsey Smith and all-rounder Sophia Dunkley, who all played in Sri Lanka.

With the Women's Ashes following straight after the West Indies series, captain Heather Knight said: "It's a massive summer for us.

"West Indies will be a big test so we'll need to be at our best but we've continued to grow and progress as a team.

"The first step is qualifying for the World Cup before we can begin to think about the T20s and reclaiming the Ashes."

England squad for first two West Indies ODIs: Heather Knight (Berkshire, capt), Tammy Beaumont (Kent), Katherine Brunt (Yorkshire), Kate Cross (Lancashire), Sophie Ecclestone (Lancashire), Alex Hartley (Lancashire), Jenny Gunn (Nottinghamshire), Amy Jones (Warwickshire, wk), Laura Marsh (Kent), Nat Sciver (Surrey), Anya Shrubsole (Berkshire), Sarah Taylor (Sussex, wk), Fran Wilson (Kent), Lauren Winfield (Yorkshire), Danni Wyatt (Sussex).

