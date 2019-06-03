Australia in India 2020

Australia's Usman Khawaja plays a reverse sweep shot against India

January

14 1st ODI, Mumbai

17 2nd ODI, Rajkot

19 3rd ODI, Bangalore

NB Fixtures and start times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made

