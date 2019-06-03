Australia in India 2020
- From the section Cricket
January
14 1st ODI, Mumbai
17 2nd ODI, Rajkot
19 3rd ODI, Bangalore
NB Fixtures and start times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made
January
14 1st ODI, Mumbai
17 2nd ODI, Rajkot
19 3rd ODI, Bangalore
NB Fixtures and start times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made
Analysis and opinion from the BBC's cricket correspondent.
Get latest scores and headlines sent straight to your phone, sign-up to our newsletter and learn where to find us on online.
How to get into cricket - physical exertion with a chess-like element in matches which range from half an hour to five days.