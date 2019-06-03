England women's squad
- From the section Women's Cricket
|Player
|Born
|Bat/bowl
|Heather Knight * (captain)
|Rochdale, 26/12/1990
|RHB OB
|Tammy Beaumont *
|Dover, 11/03/1991
|RHB WK
|Katherine Brunt *
|Barnsley, 02/07/1985
|RHB RFM
|Kate Cross *
|Manchester, 03/11/1991
|RHB RMF
|Alice Davidson-Richards **
|Tunbridge Wells, 29/05/1994
|RHB RFM
|Freya Davies *
|Chichester, 27/10/1995
|RHB RFM
|Sophia Dunkley
|Lambeth, 16/07/1998
|RHB LB
|Sophie Ecclestone *
|Chester, 06/05/1999
|RHB SLA
|Georgia Elwiss *
|Wolverhampton, 31/05/1991
|RHB RMF
|Natasha Farrant
|29/05/1996
|LHB LM
|Katie George **
|Haywards Heath, 07/04/1999
|LHB LFM
|Kirstie Gordon
|Huntly, Scotland, 20/10/1997
|RHB SLA
|Jenny Gunn *
|Nottingham, 09/05/1986
|RHB RMF
|Alex Hartley *
|Blackburn, 26/09/1993
|RHB SLA
|Amy Jones *
|Sutton Coldfield, 13/06/1993
|RHB WK
|Beth Langston
|Harold Wood, 06/09/1992
|RHB RM
|Laura Marsh *
|Pembury, 05/12/1986
|RHB OB
|Natalie Sciver *
|Tokyo, Japan, 20/08/1992
|RHB RM
|Anya Shrubsole *
|Bath, 07/12/1991
|RHB RFM
|Bryony Smith **
|Sutton, 12/12/1997
|RHB
|Linsey Smith **
|Hillingdon, 10/03/1995
|LHB SLA
|Sarah Taylor *
|Whitechapel, 20/05/1989
|RHB WK
|Fran Wilson *
|Farnham, 07/11/1991
|RHB OB
|Lauren Winfield *
|York, 16/08/1990
|RHB WK
|Danielle Wyatt *
|Stoke-on-Trent, 22/04/1991
|RHB OB
* player is centrally contracted to the England & Wales Cricket Board for 2019
** player holds a rookie contract