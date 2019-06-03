England women's squad

PlayerBornBat/bowl
Heather Knight * (captain)Rochdale, 26/12/1990RHB OB
Tammy Beaumont *Dover, 11/03/1991RHB WK
Katherine Brunt *Barnsley, 02/07/1985RHB RFM
Kate Cross *Manchester, 03/11/1991RHB RMF
Alice Davidson-Richards **Tunbridge Wells, 29/05/1994RHB RFM
Freya Davies *Chichester, 27/10/1995RHB RFM
Sophia DunkleyLambeth, 16/07/1998RHB LB
Sophie Ecclestone *Chester, 06/05/1999RHB SLA
Georgia Elwiss *Wolverhampton, 31/05/1991RHB RMF
Natasha Farrant29/05/1996LHB LM
Katie George **Haywards Heath, 07/04/1999LHB LFM
Kirstie GordonHuntly, Scotland, 20/10/1997RHB SLA
Jenny Gunn *Nottingham, 09/05/1986RHB RMF
Alex Hartley *Blackburn, 26/09/1993RHB SLA
Amy Jones *Sutton Coldfield, 13/06/1993RHB WK
Beth LangstonHarold Wood, 06/09/1992RHB RM
Laura Marsh *Pembury, 05/12/1986RHB OB
Natalie Sciver *Tokyo, Japan, 20/08/1992RHB RM
Anya Shrubsole *Bath, 07/12/1991RHB RFM
Bryony Smith **Sutton, 12/12/1997RHB
Linsey Smith **Hillingdon, 10/03/1995LHB SLA
Sarah Taylor *Whitechapel, 20/05/1989RHB WK
Fran Wilson *Farnham, 07/11/1991RHB OB
Lauren Winfield *York, 16/08/1990RHB WK
Danielle Wyatt *Stoke-on-Trent, 22/04/1991RHB OB

* player is centrally contracted to the England & Wales Cricket Board for 2019

** player holds a rookie contract

Find out more

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you