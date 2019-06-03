County Championship: Sussex batsmen dominate Middlesex at Lord's
|Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Lord's (day two)
|Middlesex 138 & 9-0
|Sussex 481-9 dec: Van Zyl 173, Brown 107; Harris 4-98
|Middlesex (2 pts) trail Sussex (8 pts) by 334 runs
|Scorecard
Stiaan Van Zyl hit his highest score for Sussex as they strengthened their grip against Middlesex at Lord's.
Van Zyl struck 173, sharing a fifth-wicket stand of 177 with captain and fellow centurion Ben Brown.
Brown - who has now made three Championship tons in as many games - declared on 481-9 as Sussex secured an enormous first-innings lead of 343.
The Sussex skipper took just 141 balls over his 107 before he was bowled trying to slog Toby Roland-Jones.
Will Beer weighed in with an undefeated 50 - his maiden Championship half-century - as he added 58 with Van Zyl, while Harris finished with figures of 4-98.
Middlesex openers Sam Robson and Max Holden survived four overs to reach 9-0 at the close, but the home side face a huge battle to avoid defeat with two days remaining.