County Championship: Sussex batsmen dominate Middlesex at Lord's

Stiaan Van Zyl top-scored for Sussex with 173

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Lord's (day two) Middlesex 138 & 9-0 Sussex 481-9 dec: Van Zyl 173, Brown 107; Harris 4-98 Middlesex (2 pts) trail Sussex (8 pts) by 334 runs Scorecard

Stiaan Van Zyl hit his highest score for Sussex as they strengthened their grip against Middlesex at Lord's.

Van Zyl struck 173, sharing a fifth-wicket stand of 177 with captain and fellow centurion Ben Brown.

Brown - who has now made three Championship tons in as many games - declared on 481-9 as Sussex secured an enormous first-innings lead of 343.

The Sussex skipper took just 141 balls over his 107 before he was bowled trying to slog Toby Roland-Jones.

Will Beer weighed in with an undefeated 50 - his maiden Championship half-century - as he added 58 with Van Zyl, while Harris finished with figures of 4-98.

Middlesex openers Sam Robson and Max Holden survived four overs to reach 9-0 at the close, but the home side face a huge battle to avoid defeat with two days remaining.