County Championship: Liam Livingstone hits first century for Lancashire since 2017

Liam Livingstone made a century for Lancashire for the first time since scoring 215 in August 2017

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Aigburth, Liverpool (day one) Lancashire 347-7: Livingstone 114, Croft 51 Leicestershire: Yet to bat Lancashire 3 pts, Leicestershire 2 pts Scorecard

Lancashire and England batsman Liam Livingstone scored his first hundred for the county since 2017 to help them recover against Leicestershire.

The Red Rose county were 55-3 at Aigburth in Liverpool when the 25-year-old came in, but he scored 114 off 171 balls as Lancashire closed on 347-7.

Livingstone put on 136 for the sixth wicket with Steven Croft who made 51.

But it was a bad day for England opener Keaton Jennings who was run out for nought in the first over of the game.

Jennings poked the ball to short leg and Hasan Azad, who removed him with a smart direct hit.

Livingstone did not manage a half-century in 16 innings for his county side last season and stepped down as captain at the end of the campaign.

But the right-hander looked back to his attacking best, hitting 14 fours and two sixes, before skying Neil Dexter to Mark Cosgrove shortly after tea.

Croft went soon after before Josh Bohannon (41 not out) and Tom Bailey (29 not out) guided Lancashire through more than 18 overs to the close.