County Championship: Lyth & Kohler-Cadmore star for Yorkshire but Essex fight back

Adam Lyth was out five short of his century

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Emerald Headingley (day one) Yorkshire 289-6: Lyth 95, Kohler-Cadmore 83; S Cook 2-67 Essex: Yet to bat Yorkshire 2 pts, Essex 2 pts Scorecard

Adam Lyth scored 95 and Tom Kohler-Cadmore made 83 before Yorkshire were pegged back by Essex to close day one of their Championship match on 289-6.

The White Rose lost four wickets for 28 runs, a collapse sparked by Lyth narrowly missing out on his century.

When Jack Leaning, Kohler-Cadmore and David Willey had all joined him in the pavilion Yorkshire were 252-6.

Jonny Tattersall (20 not out) and Dom Bess (30 not out) survived the second new ball to reach stumps at Headingley.

Despite the visitors' fight back, the performance of Yorkshire's batsmen is a marked improvement from most of their first-innings displays this season - they have only passed 300 once.

Yorkshire's decision to drop struggling opener Harry Brook was rewarded with a strong start as replacement Will Fraine made 39 on his debut before being bowled by an in-swinging Sam Cook (2-67) delivery.

Then shortly prior to lunch a disastrous mix-up saw the in-form Gary Ballance (14) run out aborting a second run.

A century partnership put the hosts back into a strong position before Lyth edged Jamie Porter to the wicketkeeper. When Kohler-Cadmore was caught behind driving at a wide ball from Cook, Essex were perhaps on top for the first time in the day.

England all-rounder Willey was soon out as well, however an unbroken stand of 37 between Tattersall and Bess meant Yorkshire finished the day strongly.